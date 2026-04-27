Angel Martinez And Guardians Face Rays On April 27

Martinez is hitting for a .289 BA, .330 OBP and .530 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 12 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Martinez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Steven Matz makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.

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