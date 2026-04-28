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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Marlins On April 28

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, April 28 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .327 BA, .374 OBP and .538 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .912, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 16 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 25 runs (4th in MLB). Pages has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Janson Junk (1-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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