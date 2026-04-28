Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Marlins On April 28

Pages is hitting for a .327 BA, .374 OBP and .538 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .912, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 16 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 25 runs (4th in MLB). Pages has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Janson Junk (1-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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