Andy Pages And Dodgers Face Cubs On April 26

Pages is hitting for a .337 BA, .383 OBP and .551 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .934, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 14 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs (3rd in MLB). Pages has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (2-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.17 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

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