Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Nationals On April 24

Benintendi is hitting for a .216 BA, .266 OBP and .392 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .658 and he has scored eight runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

PJ Poulin makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.97 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.