Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Angels On April 28

Benintendi is hitting for a .209 BA, .250 OBP and .384 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored 10 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 0.24 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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