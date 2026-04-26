Alex Bregman And Cubs Take On Dodgers On April 26

Bregman is hitting for a .259 BA, .333 OBP and .384 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored eight runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are sending Justin Wrobleski (3-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.87 ERA and nine strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.