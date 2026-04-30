Alek Thomas And Diamondbacks Face Brewers On April 30

Thomas is hitting for a .195 BA, .233 OBP and .366 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored 10 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. Thomas has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.77 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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