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Alek Thomas
Arizona Diamondbacks

Alek Thomas

Arizona Diamondbacks • #5 CF

Alek Thomas And Diamondbacks Face Brewers On April 30

Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Thursday, April 30 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Thomas has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Thomas is hitting for a .195 BA, .233 OBP and .366 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored 10 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. Thomas has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.77 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alek Thomas

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