Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Pirates On April 29

Burleson is hitting for a .264 BA, .344 OBP and .418 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 13 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 20 runs (18th in MLB). In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with two doubles and a walk) against the Pirates.

The Pirates will send Bubba Chandler (1-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.88 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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