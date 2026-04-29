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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Pirates On April 29

Alec Burleson and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Burleson has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .264 BA, .344 OBP and .418 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 13 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 20 runs (18th in MLB). In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with two doubles and a walk) against the Pirates.

The Pirates will send Bubba Chandler (1-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.88 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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