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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Pirates On April 27

Alec Burleson and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Monday, April 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Burleson has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .245 BA, .328 OBP and .392 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 10 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

The Pirates will look to Mason Montgomery (1-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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