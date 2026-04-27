Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Pirates On April 27

Burleson is hitting for a .245 BA, .328 OBP and .392 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 10 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

The Pirates will look to Mason Montgomery (1-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.