Agustin Ramirez And Marlins Take On Phillies On May 2

Ramirez is hitting for a .234 BA, .314 OBP and .355 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 14 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. Ramirez has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Andrew Painter (1-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.