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Agustin Ramirez
Miami Marlins

Agustin Ramirez

Miami Marlins • #50 C

Agustin Ramirez And Marlins Take On Phillies On May 2

Agustin Ramirez and the Miami Marlins will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park, on Saturday, May 2 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .234 BA, .314 OBP and .355 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 14 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. Ramirez has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Andrew Painter (1-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Agustin Ramirez

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