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Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks

Adrian Del Castillo

Arizona Diamondbacks • #25 C

Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Take On Padres On April 25

Adrian Del Castillo and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, on Saturday, April 25 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Del Castillo has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Del Castillo is hitting for a .262 BA, .279 OBP and .405 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 2.3% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored four runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

German Marquez (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adrian Del Castillo

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