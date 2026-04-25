Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Take On Padres On April 25

Del Castillo is hitting for a .262 BA, .279 OBP and .405 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 2.3% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored four runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

German Marquez (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.