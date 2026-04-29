Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Face Brewers On April 29
Adrian Del Castillo and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Del Castillo has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Del Castillo is hitting for a .224 BA, .269 OBP and .347 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored five runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Brewers.
Brandon Sproat makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 6.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.