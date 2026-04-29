Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Face Brewers On April 29

Del Castillo is hitting for a .224 BA, .269 OBP and .347 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored five runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 6.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.

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