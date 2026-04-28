Adrian Del Castillo And Diamondbacks Take On Brewers On April 28

Del Castillo is hitting for a .234 BA, .250 OBP and .362 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 2.1% walk rate. His OPS is .612 and he has scored four runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Padres.

Chad Patrick makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.