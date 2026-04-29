Aaron Judge And Yankees Take On Rangers On April 29

Judge is hitting for a .262 BA, .392 OBP and .645 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is 1.037, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (18th in MLB). Judge has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (2-4 with a 5.79 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season.

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