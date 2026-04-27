Aaron Judge And Yankees Take On Rangers On April 27

Judge is hitting for a .230 BA, .369 OBP and .560 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .929, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. Judge has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Jack Leiter (1-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season.

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