MLB.TV Free Game of the Day Betting Picks for White Sox-Phillies (4/19/24)

For this article, we've got you covered with a betting guide for each Free Game of the Day. With that, let's take a look at some of the best bets for today's free game.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check here to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Betting Picks

White Sox vs. Phillies Betting Odds: Spread, Total, and Moneyline

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+134)

Phillies -1.5 (+134) Total: 7.5

7.5 Moneyline: White Sox: +144 Phillies: -172



Best Bet

Today's Free Game of the Day features a matchup between the Chicago White Sox (3-15) and Philadelphia Phillies (11-8). The White Sox are a total trainwreck, so perhaps we should gear up for the Phillies to cover this spread.

With a 3-15 record (worst), -54 run differential (worst), .269 OBP (worst), and a 4.46 ERA (seventh-worst), it's pretty easy to classify the White Sox as the worst team in baseball.

Chicago's offense is nonexistent (2.11 runs per game; worst) and has been made worse with their lone legitimate star, Luis Robert, on the IL.

It's hard to picture the Southsiders finding any success with Spencer Turnbull on the bump for Philly tonight.

Through three starts this season, Turnball has been dealing. His total stat line includes 15 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, and 16 Ks -- good for a 1.80 ERA. Two of Turnball's starts have come against teams that rank in the top 11 of runs per game, so he's not been short on competition.

Since the start of 2023, Chicago's active roster has posted a .228 BA (worst), .359 SLG (worst), 78 wRC+ (worst), and .131 ISO (worst) against right-handed pitchers. I wouldn't be surprised if Turnball manages a scoreless outing, something he has already done in two of his three starts this year.

Garrett Crochet will take the mound for the White Sox. Crochet is the best starter available for Chicago and has posted 22.2 IP, 9 ER, 15 H, and 31 Ks through four starts, which leaves him with a solid 3.57 ERA. He's been striking out batters at a super high rate (35.2% K%), but he might not fare as well against the Philadelphia bats.

Since the start of last season, the Phillies active roster has managed a .265 BA (9th), .456 SLG (6th), .191 ISO (5th), and 113 wRC+ (11th) against left-handed pitchers. Nick Castellanos, J.T. Realmuto, and Alec Bohm have been dominant against lefties and are some of many names who could give Crochet a hard time.

With +134 odds available on Philly's run line, I'm more than willing to back the Phillies in this spot. The White Sox are losing their games by an average of 3.86 runs while 10 of their 15 losses have been dropped by at least two runs.

Best Props

Can Castellanos fight his way out of a slump this evening?

After Castellanos put together a solid 2023 regular season that made way for a flashy postseason performance, the new year has not been kind to him. He is struggling with a .159 BA and has yet to hit a home run.

But with Castellanos in a buy-low spot that offers us a friendly matchup, it may be worthwhile to back him in this spot.

Dating back to the start of 2023, Castellanos is sporting a .309 BA, .534 SLG, .215 ISO, 37.1% hard-hit rate, and a 138 wRC+ against lefties.

Past Crochet, Chicago's bullpen is letting up a 1.17 HR/9 ratio (tied for seventh-highest), so this matchup could be full of good looks for Castellanos.

Since the start of last season, Bohm has posted a .298 BA, .556 SLG (team-leading), .258 ISO (team-leading), 36.4% hard-hit rate, and a 136 wRC+ against southpaws.

As mentioned above, Crochet has been punching out batters at a great clip, but Bohm touts a mere 15.5% K% rate against lefties since the beginning of 2023.

Batting fifth for the Phillies, Bohm leads the team in RBIs (11; tied with Bryce Harper). He has knocked in at least one run in 9 of his 19 games this season (47.4% of games) while these +165 odds suggest just a 37.7% probability.

FanDuel Research's projections forecast 0.71 RBIs from Bohm, so I think the +165 odds show plenty of value.

