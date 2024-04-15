MLB.TV Free Game of the Day Betting Picks for Twins-Orioles (4/15/24)

The lengthy MLB season can cause some games to get lost in the shuffle, but MLB.TV provides fans with a Free Game of the Day throughout the regular season that can also be seen on FanDuel TV+ here, or also available on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Why not add to the viewing excitement by getting in on the MLB odds over at FanDuel Sportsbook?

For this article, we've got you covered with a betting guide for each Free Game of the Day. With that, let's take a look at some of the best bets for today's free game.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check here to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Betting Picks

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Odds: Spread, Total, and Moneyline

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Spread: Orioles -1.5 (+146)

Orioles -1.5 (+146) Total: 9.0

9.0 Moneyline: Twins: +116 Orioles: -134



Best Bet

The Baltimore Orioles (9-6) will host the Minnesota Twins (6-8) for today's Free Game of the Day, and I think the O's are primed to take the first game of this series.

Both of these teams won their respective divisions last year, but it's not been all sunshine and rainbows to kick off 2024, particularly for the Twins.

Minnesota's 6-8 record has them sitting in second-to-last place in an ever-disappointing AL Central division. They struggle with a negative seven run differential and a .185 batting average, good for the worst team batting average in the majors.

Cole Irvin will be on the bump for Baltimore. Irvin's stat line through two starts includes 10 IP, 14 H, 9 ER, and 7 Ks while he posted a 4.42 ERA last season.

He's not the pitcher we would typically put our trust in, but he has a solid opportunity to turn things around against a Twins team that is striking out at the league's third-highest rate (27.6% K%). Irvin started a pair of games against Minnesota last season and managed to let up just 2 ER through 11.1 IP.

Louie Varland will take the mound for Minnesota, so we should expect some fireworks. Similar to Irvin, the new season has not been kind to Varland. He's allowed 13 H and 9 ER through just 9 IP this season. But, dissimilar to Irvin, I don't like Varland's chances to turn a new leaf tonight.

Baltimore's lineup features plenty of eligible power hitters. The O's are averaging 5.47 runs per game (tied for fifth-most) and tout a .429 SLG (seventh-highest).

Varland, meanwhile, gives up a ton of power. He's allowed three home runs through nine innings this season while he suffered a 2.12 HR/9 ratio in 2023. Baltimore has a ton of exciting lefties, including Gunnar Henderson, Ryan O'Hearn, Colton Cowser , Cedric Mullins, and Jackson Holliday, who could get one over on Varland.

Baltimore and Minnesota's bullpens are strong and have posted identical SIERAs (2.93 SIERA; tied for second-best) this season. I'll side with what we know about Varland's main weakness in tandem with the powerful Baltimore bats.

Best Props

Varland has given up at least one home run in 13 of his 17 career major league starts.

The Orioles rank second in home runs per game (1.4), so we should be keyed in on the home run props market.

While Baltimore isn't short on exciting targets, backing O'Hearn to hit one over the fence could be the best move.

O'Hearn has lit up righties this season. When facing this handedness, he is rocking with a .324 BA, .618 SLG, 1.028 OPS, and 196 wRC+. The power is there as he has smashed five extra-base hits (including two home runs) off of a .294 ISO, 36.7% hard-hit rate, and a 16.7% HR/FB ratio.

Varland has been riding the struggle bus against lefty bats, letting up a 3.38 HR/9 ratio, 50.0% HR/FB ratio, and 47.1% hard-hit rate this season.

Top prospect Jackson Holliday will also be in for a great matchup, so I'd consider backing him in what is a buy-low spot for the rookie, who has gone just 1-for-15 at the plate since being called up to the majors.

You can get Holliday To Record A Hit at -165, Holliday to Record 2+ Bases at +170, or Holliday To Hit a Home Run at +630. Tonight's matchup presents us with a solid opportunity to call Holliday's first major league long ball.

Dive into baseball season with FanDuel Sportsbook's 30% Profit Boost, available for a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay on any MLB game happening April 15th! See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.