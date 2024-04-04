MLB.TV Free Game of the Day Betting Picks for Marlins-Cardinals (4/4/24)

The lengthy MLB season can cause some games to get lost in the shuffle, but MLB.TV provides fans with a Free Game of the Day throughout the regular season that can also be seen on FanDuel TV+ here, or also available on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check here to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Betting Picks

Marlins vs. Cardinals Betting Odds: Spread, Total, and Moneyline

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET Spread: Cardinals -1.5 (+126)

Cardinals -1.5 (+126) Total: 8.0

8.0 Moneyline: Marlins: +132 Cardinals: -156



Best Bet

The Miami Marlins (0-7) will look to get their first win of the season when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals (3-4) this late afternoon.

But with two vulnerable pitchers set to take the mound, I'm not particularly interested in backing sides for this game. I think the over is far and away the best bet for this contest.

Lance Lynn will be on the bump for St. Louis. He fared pretty well in his first start this season, posting a stat line that included 4 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 0 ER, and 5 Ks.

However, I'm not ready to forget Lynn's 2023 bid. Last season, he struggled with a 5.73 ERA through 183.2 IP, good for the second-worst ERA in the MLB. He also let up a league-worst 2.16 home runs per nine innings (HR/9).

Perhaps he can turn over a new leaf in his return to St. Louis, the place where he spent the first half of his career. I'm more confident in the Miami bats to finally get going against a pitcher who has been marred by inconsistencies.

Luis Arraez and Jazz Chisholm are candidates to exploit Lynn. Both former All-Stars bat lefty while Lynn let up a .384 wOBA, .549 SLG, 2.49 HR/9, and a 19.4% HR/FB ratio to left-handed bats last season.

Ryan Weathers will take the mound for Miami. The former top prospect has yet to impress in his Major League career.

Dating back to his 2021 debut, Weathers has let up a 5.91 ERA through 160 IP. He managed just 4 IP and allowed 3 ER in his first start of this season.

A date with Weathers could be great news for the right-handed power bats on the Cardinals. In his career, Weathers has allowed a .562 SLG, 1.87 HR/9, 17.0% HR/FB ratio, and a 36.8% hard-hit rate to righties all while striking them out at just a 16.9% rate.

numberFire's game projections have the Cardinals winning this one 4.99-4.52, good for a total of 9.51 runs. Today's Free Game of the Day won't be short on action.

Best Props

Last season's league leader in batting average (.354 BA) has gone just 5-for-27 at the plate this season, but I have confidence that Arraez can turn things around on Thursday.

As mentioned, Lynn's 2023 numbers against lefties were about as bad as it gets. He allowed a .384 wOBA, .549 SLG, and 2.49 HR/9 in the split.

Arraez, meanwhile, can smash the ball against right-handed pitchers. His 2023 stat line versus righties included a .362 BA and 140 wRC+.

He doesn't hit for power, but he is fast and can turn long singles into doubles at a nice rate. I love him in this market, and I'd also consider giving Luis Arraez To Record 3+ Bases at +250 a look.

Arraez has scored a run in four out of seven games this season despite the Marlins ranking 19th in total runs. With a great matchup on deck and Arraez being Miami's leadoff hitter, I'm surprised he has just the fourth-shortest odds in this game's "To Record a Run" market.

