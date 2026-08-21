Brewers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Braves Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (79-49) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-53)

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Friday, August 21, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and BravesVsn

Brewers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-142) | ATL: (+120)

MIL: (-142) | ATL: (+120) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+164) | ATL: +1.5 (-200)

MIL: -1.5 (+164) | ATL: +1.5 (-200) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 12-5, 1.75 ERA vs Chris Sale (Braves) - 12-8, 2.16 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Jacob Misiorowski (12-5) to the mound, while Chris Sale (12-8) will get the nod for the Braves. Misiorowski's team is 14-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Misiorowski's team is 14-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Braves have gone 10-12-0 against the spread when Sale starts. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for two Sale starts this season -- they split the games.

Brewers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (54.3%)

Brewers vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -142 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Braves Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +164 to cover the runline, with the Braves being -200.

Brewers vs Braves Over/Under

The Brewers-Braves game on Aug. 21 has been given an over/under of 6.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 96 games this year and have walked away with the win 62 times (64.6%) in those games.

This year Milwaukee has won 36 of 57 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of their 128 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 67-61-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have won 14 of the 27 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (51.9%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Atlanta has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).

The Braves have played in 123 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-62-4).

The Braves have put together a 65-58-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.442) thanks to 47 extra-base hits. He has a .264 batting average and an on-base percentage of .358.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Jake Bauers leads the Brewers in OBP (.386) and total hits (107) this season. He's batting .276 while slugging .505.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 32nd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Jackson Chourio is batting .280 with a .342 OBP and 50 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Chourio brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has put up 129 hits, a team-best for the Braves. He's batting .261 and slugging .541 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 61st and he is fourth in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .251. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Michael Harris II has a .485 slugging percentage, which paces the Braves.

Drake Baldwin's .354 on-base percentage paces his team.

Brewers vs Braves Head to Head

6/21/2026: 9-4 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

9-4 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/20/2026: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/19/2026: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/6/2025: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/5/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/4/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/11/2025: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/10/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/9/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/8/2024: 16-7 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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