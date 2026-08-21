Brewers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21
Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.
Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Braves Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (79-49) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-53)
- Date: Friday, August 21, 2026
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: Brewers.TV and BravesVsn
Brewers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-142) | ATL: (+120)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+164) | ATL: +1.5 (-200)
- Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Brewers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 12-5, 1.75 ERA vs Chris Sale (Braves) - 12-8, 2.16 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Jacob Misiorowski (12-5) to the mound, while Chris Sale (12-8) will get the nod for the Braves. Misiorowski's team is 14-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Misiorowski's team is 14-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Braves have gone 10-12-0 against the spread when Sale starts. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for two Sale starts this season -- they split the games.
Brewers vs Braves Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (54.3%)
Brewers vs Braves Moneyline
- Atlanta is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -142 favorite at home.
Brewers vs Braves Spread
- The Brewers are hosting the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +164 to cover the runline, with the Braves being -200.
Brewers vs Braves Over/Under
- The Brewers-Braves game on Aug. 21 has been given an over/under of 6.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.
Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!
Brewers vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 96 games this year and have walked away with the win 62 times (64.6%) in those games.
- This year Milwaukee has won 36 of 57 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of their 128 opportunities.
- The Brewers have posted a record of 67-61-0 against the spread this season.
- The Braves have won 14 of the 27 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (51.9%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Atlanta has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).
- The Braves have played in 123 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-62-4).
- The Braves have put together a 65-58-0 record against the spread this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.442) thanks to 47 extra-base hits. He has a .264 batting average and an on-base percentage of .358.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 53rd in slugging.
- Jake Bauers leads the Brewers in OBP (.386) and total hits (107) this season. He's batting .276 while slugging .505.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 32nd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.
- William Contreras has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.
- Jackson Chourio is batting .280 with a .342 OBP and 50 RBI for Milwaukee this season.
- Chourio brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson has put up 129 hits, a team-best for the Braves. He's batting .261 and slugging .541 with an on-base percentage of .338.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 61st and he is fourth in slugging.
- Ozzie Albies has 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .251. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .306.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 78th in slugging.
- Michael Harris II has a .485 slugging percentage, which paces the Braves.
- Drake Baldwin's .354 on-base percentage paces his team.
Brewers vs Braves Head to Head
- 6/21/2026: 9-4 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 6/20/2026: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 6/19/2026: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 8/6/2025: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/5/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/4/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 6/11/2025: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/10/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 6/9/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 8/8/2024: 16-7 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
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