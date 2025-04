Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 29

Will Zack Wheeler strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Jack Kochanowicz exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 29, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Miles Mikolas (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -170) | 2025 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -170) | 7.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays

Michael Lorenzen (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Taj Bradley (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 8.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 8.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 8.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox

Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros

Reese Olson (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 5 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Ryan Gusto (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

Chris Paddack (Twins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Carlos Rodón (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets