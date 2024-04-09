MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Tuesday 4/9/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

Which correlated bets stand out for today's MLB slate? Let's dig in.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Tuesday 4/9/24

Miami Marlins at New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton to Record a Hit (-185)

Anthony Volpe to Record a Hit (-170)

New York Yankees Over 4.5 Total Runs (-113)

It was a somewhat slow start to the season for Giancarlo Stanton, but the power hitter is seemingly heating up for the New York Yankees. In his last three games, Stanton has accrued two homers, a double, five RBIs, four runs, and two multi-hit outings.

After registering two hits in the series opener versus the Miami Marlins on Monday, Stanton will draw a positive matchup against lefty A.J. Puk. Following a productive Spring Training, Puk has struggled to the tune of a 7.62 SIERA, 2.83 WHIP, and 25.7% walk rate in his first two starts.

Given his recent power surge, Stanton has +320 odds to hit a home run on FanDuel Sportsbook for the season's second Dinger Tuesday.

Besides taking Stanton to get a hit, we'll be backing Anthony Volpe to continue his hot start to the season. Volpe is registering an impressive .502 wOBA, .250 ISO, .488 OBP, and 241 wRC+ in his first 10 games.

While Volpe's numbers will likely even out over time -- he's considered the luckiest batter with a .166 difference in his actual wOBA compared to his xwOBA -- he can excel against a left-handed pitcher. The young shortstop has tallied a fantastic .599 wOBA and .571 OBP with a low 14.3% strikeout rate in his first 14 plate appearances versus southpaws in 2024.

The one concern with taking two members of the Yankees to record a hit is the fact that Puk could continue to have control issues. At the same time, Puk's inability to keep runners off base due to his command could help New York plate five-plus runs for the second consecutive game versus Miami.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins

Mookie Betts to Record 2+ Total Bases (-115)

Tyler Glasnow to Record 7+ Strikeouts (-280)

Los Angeles Dodgers ML (-190)

Both Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman have been heating up in recent games for the Los Angeles Dodgers, which has Mookie Betts sitting with the third-shortest odds (-115) to record two-plus bases. There aren't going to be many times where we can get Betts -- the leadoff hitter for a stacked Dodgers lineup -- at these odds to tally multiple bases.

The Minnesota Twins are expected to roll out Louie Varland on Tuesday for his second start of the campaign. Varland pitched four innings in his season debut for the Twins, allowing six hits, two walks, and three earned runs while striking out four batters against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Throughout his 98 career innings pitched, Varland has performed worse against righties, giving up a .355 wOBA, 2.10 HR/9, and a 22% strikeout rate to right-handed bats compared to a .311 wOBA, 1.66 HR/9, and 25.8% strikeout rate to left-handed bats. These metrics certainly favor Betts, who owns the fourth-best wOBA (.582), fifth-best ISO (.517), and fifth-best wRC+ (262) among players with 20-plus plate appearances against right-handed pitching to begin this season.

At the moment, Betts has the third-shortest odds to hit a home run (+400) in the Dodgers-Twins showdown on Tuesday.

As for the Dodgers, they have a massive advantage on the mound with Tyler Glasnow slated to make his fourth start for Los Angeles. After striking out just three batters in his first start of the season, Glasnow has posted five-plus strikeouts and a win in each of his last two starts.

The strikeout opportunities should be there for Glasnow on Tuesday as the Twins are currently posting the fourth-worst strikeout rate (27.2%) versus right-handed pitching. Instead of taking the over on Glasnow's strikeout prop of 7.5, we'll take the alternate seven strikeouts and the Dodgers to be the first team to reach 10 wins this season.

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Texas Rangers -1.5 Run Line (+106)

The Oakland Athletics are going to be a popular team to attack in betting or DFS all season due to them deploying a below-average roster every day. Despite winning their most recent series against the Detroit Tigers, the Athletics are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the reigning champions: the Texas Rangers.

On top of that, Nathan Eovaldi will be on the bump for Texas on Tuesday, putting him in a prime spot for strikeouts. Oakland has begun the season with the seventh-worst strikeout rate (26.7%), the third-worst ISO (.104), and fifth-worst wOBA (.277) against right-handed pitchers.

While Eovaldi has pitched at least six innings in each of his first two starts in 2024, he went from fanning only three batters and allowing two earned runs versus the Chicago Cubs to notching eight Ks in a shutout win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Eovaldi's ability to pitch deep into games mixed with a stellar matchup versus the Athletics could lead to him recording over 6.5 strikeouts.

FanDuel Research's projections have Eovaldi logging the most innings pitched (6.35) and the eighth-most strikeouts (6.28) among all pitchers on Tuesday.

With Eovaldi drawing the start, and the fact Alex Wood is pitching for the Athletics, we'll take Texas to win by multiple runs. Since the start of the 2023 season, the Rangers boast the fourth-best wOBA (.342), eighth-best ISO (.174), and sixth-best wRC+ against southpaws.

In five of their six wins so far this year, the Rangers have won by two-plus runs.

