Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 24

Will Hunter Goodman or Corbin Carroll go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 24, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Sterlin Thompson (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Chad Stevens (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Jake McCarthy (Rockies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 47 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 47 games Gage Workman (Tigers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Weston Wilson (Orioles): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Justin Foscue (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Sebastian Rivero (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

Athletics at San Diego Padres

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 46 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 46 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 49 games

+570 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 49 games Jackson Merrill (Padres): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Nick Castellanos (Padres): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Miguel Andujar (Padres): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles