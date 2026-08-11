Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 11
The Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals is one of many strong options on today's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Anderson vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Tigers (58-60), Guardians (58-61)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 63.86%
- Guardians Win Probability: 36.14%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Marlins (60-59), Pirates (58-62)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 52.13%
- Marlins Win Probability: 47.87%
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Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Nationals (59-61), Cubs (69-50)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -166
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.04%
- Nationals Win Probability: 45.96%
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Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: TBS and YES and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Yankees (66-52), Mariners (56-63)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -130
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 55.51%
- Mariners Win Probability: 44.49%
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Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Patrick Sandoval
- Records: Blue Jays (57-63), Red Sox (64-54)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -154
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 55.30%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 44.70%
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New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Nolan McLean
- Records: Braves (71-48), Mets (53-67)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -126
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 50.33%
- Mets Win Probability: 49.67%
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Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Brandon Young
- Records: Twins (59-61), Orioles (57-62)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -110
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 55.53%
- Orioles Win Probability: 44.47%
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Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Nick Lodolo
- Records: White Sox (61-56), Reds (56-61)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -166
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 60.97%
- Reds Win Probability: 39.03%
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Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Cardinals (59-60), Phillies (64-56)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -174
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 53.07%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 46.93%
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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Johnson vs. Cody Bradford
- Records: Angels (45-74), Rangers (60-59)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -144
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 59.64%
- Angels Win Probability: 40.36%
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Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Kyle Harrison
- Records: Padres (63-57), Brewers (74-45)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 58.07%
- Padres Win Probability: 41.93%
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Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Bratt vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Diamondbacks (64-56), Rockies (46-73)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -178
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 61.80%
- Rockies Win Probability: 38.20%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Mason Barnett vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Athletics (47-72), Rays (72-46)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -162
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 59.12%
- Athletics Win Probability: 40.88%
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Houston Astros at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Carson Whisenhunt vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: Giants (49-70), Astros (61-59)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -200
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 54.76%
- Giants Win Probability: 45.24%
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Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Dodgers (71-48), Royals (49-71)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -270
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +220
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 64.99%
- Royals Win Probability: 35.01%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.