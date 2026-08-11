Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 11

The Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals is one of many strong options on today's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and CLEG

DSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Drew Anderson vs. Tanner Bibee

Drew Anderson vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Tigers (58-60), Guardians (58-61)

Tigers (58-60), Guardians (58-61) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 63.86%

63.86% Guardians Win Probability: 36.14%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and SportsNet PT

MIAM and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Paul Skenes

Eury Pérez vs. Paul Skenes Records: Marlins (60-59), Pirates (58-62)

Marlins (60-59), Pirates (58-62) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 52.13%

52.13% Marlins Win Probability: 47.87%

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Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and MARQ

NATS and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Shota Imanaga

Jake Irvin vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Nationals (59-61), Cubs (69-50)

Nationals (59-61), Cubs (69-50) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 54.04%

54.04% Nationals Win Probability: 45.96%

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Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: TBS and YES and SEAM

TBS and YES and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Bryan Woo

Ryan Weathers vs. Bryan Woo Records: Yankees (66-52), Mariners (56-63)

Yankees (66-52), Mariners (56-63) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 55.51%

55.51% Mariners Win Probability: 44.49%

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Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and NESN

SNET and NESN Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Patrick Sandoval

Dylan Cease vs. Patrick Sandoval Records: Blue Jays (57-63), Red Sox (64-54)

Blue Jays (57-63), Red Sox (64-54) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 55.30%

55.30% Red Sox Win Probability: 44.70%

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New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and SNY

BravesVsn and SNY Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Nolan McLean

Martín Pérez vs. Nolan McLean Records: Braves (71-48), Mets (53-67)

Braves (71-48), Mets (53-67) Braves Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Mets Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 50.33%

50.33% Mets Win Probability: 49.67%

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Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and MASN

MNNT and MASN Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Brandon Young

Bailey Ober vs. Brandon Young Records: Twins (59-61), Orioles (57-62)

Twins (59-61), Orioles (57-62) Twins Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 55.53%

55.53% Orioles Win Probability: 44.47%

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Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and CINR

CHSN and CINR Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Nick Lodolo

Sean Burke vs. Nick Lodolo Records: White Sox (61-56), Reds (56-61)

White Sox (61-56), Reds (56-61) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Reds Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 60.97%

60.97% Reds Win Probability: 39.03%

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Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and NBCS-PH

CARD and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Andre Pallante vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Cardinals (59-60), Phillies (64-56)

Cardinals (59-60), Phillies (64-56) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 53.07%

53.07% Cardinals Win Probability: 46.93%

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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and RSN

ABTV and RSN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Johnson vs. Cody Bradford

Ryan Johnson vs. Cody Bradford Records: Angels (45-74), Rangers (60-59)

Angels (45-74), Rangers (60-59) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Angels Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 59.64%

59.64% Angels Win Probability: 40.36%

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Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and BREW

SDPA and BREW Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Kyle Harrison

Walker Buehler vs. Kyle Harrison Records: Padres (63-57), Brewers (74-45)

Padres (63-57), Brewers (74-45) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Padres Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 58.07%

58.07% Padres Win Probability: 41.93%

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Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and COLR

ARID and COLR Probable Pitchers: Mitch Bratt vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Mitch Bratt vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Diamondbacks (64-56), Rockies (46-73)

Diamondbacks (64-56), Rockies (46-73) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 61.80%

61.80% Rockies Win Probability: 38.20%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RAYS

NBCS-CA and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Mason Barnett vs. Nick Martínez

Mason Barnett vs. Nick Martínez Records: Athletics (47-72), Rays (72-46)

Athletics (47-72), Rays (72-46) Rays Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 59.12%

59.12% Athletics Win Probability: 40.88%

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Houston Astros at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SCHN

NBCS-BA and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Carson Whisenhunt vs. Hunter Brown

Carson Whisenhunt vs. Hunter Brown Records: Giants (49-70), Astros (61-59)

Giants (49-70), Astros (61-59) Astros Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Giants Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 54.76%

54.76% Giants Win Probability: 45.24%

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Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ROYL

SportsNet LA and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Michael Wacha

Blake Snell vs. Michael Wacha Records: Dodgers (71-48), Royals (49-71)

Dodgers (71-48), Royals (49-71) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -270

-270 Royals Moneyline Odds: +220

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 64.99%

64.99% Royals Win Probability: 35.01%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.