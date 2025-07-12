Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 12
The Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees square off in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule on Saturday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Yankees (52-41), Cubs (55-38)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -164
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 58.03%
- Cubs Win Probability: 41.97%
Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. George Kirby
- Records: Tigers (59-35), Mariners (48-45)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -124
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 50.38%
- Mariners Win Probability: 49.62%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Mike Burrows
- Records: Twins (45-48), Pirates (38-56)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 58.99%
- Pirates Win Probability: 41.01%
Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs.
- Records: Cardinals (50-44), Braves (40-52)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 58.12%
- Braves Win Probability: 41.88%
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Shohei Ohtani
- Records: Giants (51-43), Dodgers (56-38)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 50.00%
- Giants Win Probability: 50.00%
Miami Marlins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Janson Junk
- Records: Orioles (42-50), Marlins (42-50)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -168
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 52.56%
- Orioles Win Probability: 47.44%
Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Bradley Blalock
- Records: Reds (48-46), Rockies (21-72)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -235
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 71.09%
- Rockies Win Probability: 28.91%
Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Shinnosuke Ogasawara
- Records: Brewers (53-40), Nationals (38-55)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -260
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +215
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 65.77%
- Nationals Win Probability: 34.23%
Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Red Sox (50-45), Rays (50-44)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -190
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 60.48%
- Rays Win Probability: 39.52%
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: White Sox (31-63), Guardians (44-48)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -156
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 51.00%
- Guardians Win Probability: 49.00%
New York Mets at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Frankie Montás
- Records: Royals (46-48), Mets (53-41)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -126
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 53.53%
- Royals Win Probability: 46.47%
Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Zack Wheeler
- Records: Padres (50-43), Phillies (54-39)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -154
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 56.49%
- Padres Win Probability: 43.51%
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Astros (55-38), Rangers (46-48)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -126
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 59.32%
- Rangers Win Probability: 40.68%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Angels (45-48), Diamondbacks (46-48)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -108
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.28%
- Angels Win Probability: 43.72%
Toronto Blue Jays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Athletics (39-56), Blue Jays (54-39)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -152
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.01%
- Athletics Win Probability: 47.99%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.