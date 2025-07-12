Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 12

The Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees square off in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule on Saturday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and MARQ

MLB Network, YES and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Matthew Boyd

Max Fried vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Yankees (52-41), Cubs (55-38)

Yankees (52-41), Cubs (55-38) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 58.03%

58.03% Cubs Win Probability: 41.97%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and ROOT Sports NW

MLB Network, FDSDET and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. George Kirby

Casey Mize vs. George Kirby Records: Tigers (59-35), Mariners (48-45)

Tigers (59-35), Mariners (48-45) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 50.38%

50.38% Mariners Win Probability: 49.62%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SportsNet PT

MNNT and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: vs. Mike Burrows

vs. Mike Burrows Records: Twins (45-48), Pirates (38-56)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 58.99%

58.99% Pirates Win Probability: 41.01%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSSO

FDSMW and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde vs.

Erick Fedde vs. Records: Cardinals (50-44), Braves (40-52)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 58.12%

58.12% Braves Win Probability: 41.88%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA

NBCS-BA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Shohei Ohtani

Landen Roupp vs. Shohei Ohtani Records: Giants (51-43), Dodgers (56-38)

Giants (51-43), Dodgers (56-38) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Giants Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 50.00%

50.00% Giants Win Probability: 50.00%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and FDSFL

MASN and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Janson Junk

Trevor Rogers vs. Janson Junk Records: Orioles (42-50), Marlins (42-50)

Orioles (42-50), Marlins (42-50) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 52.56%

52.56% Orioles Win Probability: 47.44%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and COLR

FDSOH and COLR Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Bradley Blalock

Brady Singer vs. Bradley Blalock Records: Reds (48-46), Rockies (21-72)

Reds (48-46), Rockies (21-72) Reds Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 71.09%

71.09% Rockies Win Probability: 28.91%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and MASN2

FDSWI and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Shinnosuke Ogasawara

Brandon Woodruff vs. Shinnosuke Ogasawara Records: Brewers (53-40), Nationals (38-55)

Brewers (53-40), Nationals (38-55) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -260

-260 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +215

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 65.77%

65.77% Nationals Win Probability: 34.23%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSSUN

NESN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Shane Baz

Garrett Crochet vs. Shane Baz Records: Red Sox (50-45), Rays (50-44)

Red Sox (50-45), Rays (50-44) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Rays Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 60.48%

60.48% Rays Win Probability: 39.52%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG

CHSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Tanner Bibee

Sean Burke vs. Tanner Bibee Records: White Sox (31-63), Guardians (44-48)

White Sox (31-63), Guardians (44-48) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 51.00%

51.00% Guardians Win Probability: 49.00%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and SNY

FDSKC and SNY Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Frankie Montás

Michael Lorenzen vs. Frankie Montás Records: Royals (46-48), Mets (53-41)

Royals (46-48), Mets (53-41) Mets Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Royals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 53.53%

53.53% Royals Win Probability: 46.47%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Zack Wheeler

Yu Darvish vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Padres (50-43), Phillies (54-39)

Padres (50-43), Phillies (54-39) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Padres Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 56.49%

56.49% Padres Win Probability: 43.51%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Jacob deGrom

Framber Valdez vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Astros (55-38), Rangers (46-48)

Astros (55-38), Rangers (46-48) Astros Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 59.32%

59.32% Rangers Win Probability: 40.68%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and ARID

FDSW and ARID Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Zac Gallen

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Zac Gallen Records: Angels (45-48), Diamondbacks (46-48)

Angels (45-48), Diamondbacks (46-48) Angels Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.28%

56.28% Angels Win Probability: 43.72%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and SNET

MLB Network, NBCS-CA and SNET Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Kevin Gausman

Jacob Lopez vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Athletics (39-56), Blue Jays (54-39)

Athletics (39-56), Blue Jays (54-39) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.01%

52.01% Athletics Win Probability: 47.99%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.