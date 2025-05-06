Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 7
In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB slate on Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs square off at Wrigley Field. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Cleveland Guardians at Washington Nationals
Game Info
- When: 12:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN2 and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Logan Allen
- Records: Nationals (16-19), Guardians (20-14)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 53.99%
- Guardians Win Probability: 46.01%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Brewers (18-18), Astros (17-17)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -130
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 59.63%
- Brewers Win Probability: 40.37%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSMW and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Mitch Keller
- Records: Cardinals (17-19), Pirates (12-24)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -172
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 62.88%
- Pirates Win Probability: 37.12%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Cubs (22-14), Giants (22-14)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 60.31%
- Giants Win Probability: 39.69%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Gunnar Hoglund vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Athletics (20-16), Mariners (20-14)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -144
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 62.17%
- Athletics Win Probability: 37.83%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Kodai Senga
- Records: Diamondbacks (18-17), Mets (23-13)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -124
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 52.83%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 47.17%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Valente Bellozo vs. Landon Knack
- Records: Marlins (13-21), Dodgers (24-11)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -225
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 62.08%
- Marlins Win Probability: 37.92%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck vs. Tyler Mahle
- Records: Red Sox (18-18), Rangers (17-18)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -126
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 67.02%
- Rangers Win Probability: 32.98%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Diego Padres at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Yankees (19-16), Padres (23-11)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -174
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 54.54%
- Yankees Win Probability: 45.46%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Rays (16-18), Phillies (19-15)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -130
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 54.24%
- Rays Win Probability: 45.76%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Hunter Greene
- Records: Braves (16-18), Reds (18-18)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -108
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 53.64%
- Reds Win Probability: 46.36%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Jonathan Cannon
- Records: Royals (20-16), White Sox (10-25)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -210
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 64.83%
- White Sox Win Probability: 35.17%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Dean Kremer
- Records: Twins (15-20), Orioles (13-20)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 55.32%
- Orioles Win Probability: 44.68%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Jackson Jobe
- Records: Rockies (6-28), Tigers (22-13)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -180
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 62.50%
- Rockies Win Probability: 37.50%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. José Berrios
- Records: Angels (13-20), Blue Jays (16-18)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.67%
- Angels Win Probability: 49.33%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.