Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 7

In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB slate on Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs square off at Wrigley Field. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cleveland Guardians at Washington Nationals

Game Info

When: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2 and CLEG

MASN2 and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Logan Allen

Mitchell Parker vs. Logan Allen Records: Nationals (16-19), Guardians (20-14)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 53.99%

53.99% Guardians Win Probability: 46.01%

Houston Astros at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and SCHN

MLB Network, FDSWI and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Framber Valdez

Quinn Priester vs. Framber Valdez Records: Brewers (18-18), Astros (17-17)

Brewers (18-18), Astros (17-17) Astros Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 59.63%

59.63% Brewers Win Probability: 40.37%

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSMW and SportsNet PT

MLB Network, FDSMW and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Mitch Keller

Sonny Gray vs. Mitch Keller Records: Cardinals (17-19), Pirates (12-24)

Cardinals (17-19), Pirates (12-24) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 62.88%

62.88% Pirates Win Probability: 37.12%

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-BA

MARQ and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown vs. Robbie Ray

Ben Brown vs. Robbie Ray Records: Cubs (22-14), Giants (22-14)

Cubs (22-14), Giants (22-14) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Giants Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 60.31%

60.31% Giants Win Probability: 39.69%

Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:35 p.m. ET

3:35 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW

NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Gunnar Hoglund vs. Bryan Woo

Gunnar Hoglund vs. Bryan Woo Records: Athletics (20-16), Mariners (20-14)

Athletics (20-16), Mariners (20-14) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 62.17%

62.17% Athletics Win Probability: 37.83%

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SNY

ARID and SNY Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Kodai Senga

Merrill Kelly vs. Kodai Senga Records: Diamondbacks (18-17), Mets (23-13)

Diamondbacks (18-17), Mets (23-13) Mets Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 52.83%

52.83% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 47.17%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:40 p.m. ET

4:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and SportsNet LA

FDSFL and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Valente Bellozo vs. Landon Knack

Valente Bellozo vs. Landon Knack Records: Marlins (13-21), Dodgers (24-11)

Marlins (13-21), Dodgers (24-11) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 62.08%

62.08% Marlins Win Probability: 37.92%

Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and RSN

NESN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck vs. Tyler Mahle

Tanner Houck vs. Tyler Mahle Records: Red Sox (18-18), Rangers (17-18)

Red Sox (18-18), Rangers (17-18) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 67.02%

67.02% Rangers Win Probability: 32.98%

San Diego Padres at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video and SDPA

MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Dylan Cease

Max Fried vs. Dylan Cease Records: Yankees (19-16), Padres (23-11)

Yankees (19-16), Padres (23-11) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Padres Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 54.54%

54.54% Yankees Win Probability: 45.46%

Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and NBCS-PH

FDSSUN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Shane Baz vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Rays (16-18), Phillies (19-15)

Rays (16-18), Phillies (19-15) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Rays Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 54.24%

54.24% Rays Win Probability: 45.76%

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and FDSOH

MLB Network, FDSSO and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Hunter Greene

Grant Holmes vs. Hunter Greene Records: Braves (16-18), Reds (18-18)

Braves (16-18), Reds (18-18) Braves Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Reds Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 53.64%

53.64% Reds Win Probability: 46.36%

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and CHSN

FDSKC and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Jonathan Cannon

Michael Wacha vs. Jonathan Cannon Records: Royals (20-16), White Sox (10-25)

Royals (20-16), White Sox (10-25) Royals Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 64.83%

64.83% White Sox Win Probability: 35.17%

Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and MASN

MNNT and MASN Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Dean Kremer

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Dean Kremer Records: Twins (15-20), Orioles (13-20)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 55.32%

55.32% Orioles Win Probability: 44.68%

Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and FDSDET

COLR and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Jackson Jobe

Kyle Freeland vs. Jackson Jobe Records: Rockies (6-28), Tigers (22-13)

Rockies (6-28), Tigers (22-13) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 62.50%

62.50% Rockies Win Probability: 37.50%

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SN1

FDSW and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. José Berrios

Yusei Kikuchi vs. José Berrios Records: Angels (13-20), Blue Jays (16-18)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.67%

50.67% Angels Win Probability: 49.33%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.