3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 5/30/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever

While we are only a few games into the 2025 season, the Connecticut Sun can already be labeled the worst team in the WNBA, and that's with a newly-added expansion team in the Golden State Valkyries. After losing a ton of production from last season's playoff squad, the Sun are 0-5 with a league-worst -21.3 NET rating.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever lost its first game without Caitlin Clark, falling 83-77 as four-point favorites against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday. Indiana is more vulnerable right now, but tonight's 12.5-point spread still suggests a lopsided bout ahead.

Connecticut's dreadful offense paired with the Fever missing Clark's 19.0 points per game (PPG) gives us an angle for the under. Points shouldn't be a big worry from the Sun, for they are in the bottom five of almost every category. From totaling only 71.8 PPG (the fewest) to shooting only 39.0% from the field (third-lowest), Connecticut's unit isn't much of a threat. Meanwhile, Indiana ranks third in defensive rating.

On offense, the Fever posted a season-low 77 points without Clark in the lineup. While Indiana shot only 40.0% from the floor, it has only a 39.0% field goal percentage (FG%) for the season. The Sun will look to slow this game down, too, touting the fourth-slowest pace.

Ultimately, much of this pick will lean on the Suns' scoring struggles. No Clark and the potential for a slow pace helps round out the under.

Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm

The Atlanta Dream have won three consecutive games while the Seattle Storm are 3-1 over the previous four. However, the schedules are like comparing scrap metal to gold. Atlanta took out the Dallas Wings, Connecticut Sun, and Los Angeles Sparks during the stretch while Seattle faced the Phoenix Mercury, Las Vegas Aces, Minnesota Lynx, and Wings.

The Storm's strength of schedule has simply been on a different level, putting more value in their 4-0 against the spread (ATS) record during the span. Seattle also has a nice matchup against the Dream, pointing to another cover.

Points in the paint should prove to be a big advantage, for the Storm average the the second-most points in the paint per game while Atlanta gives up the second-most per contest. Seattle has also been one of the best passing teams in the league with the third-most assists per game, and the Dream probably won't do much to disrupt that by forcing the fewest turnovers per contest.

On the other side of the court, the Dream launch the third-most threes per game while the Storm cede the fifth-fewest three-point shots per contest. Along with Seattle's stingy perimeter defense, Atlanta is shooting an uninspiring 32.6% from three-point land.

With advantages on both sides of the court, look for the Storm to stay hot against the spread.

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury

Rounding out our best bets for Friday night's slate, the Minnesota Lynx (5-0) facing the Phoenix Mercury (4-1) could be one of the toughest picks with each off to a hot start. However, the Lynx are a cut above with the second-shortest odds to win the WNBA Championship (+320), explaining the 4.5-point spread in favor of Minnesota.

Phoenix's defense is off to a blistering start with the lowest rating while giving up the third-fewest three-point shots per game and fifth-fewest points in the paint per contest. Virtually the entire lineup has defended well thus far, anchored by forward Satou Sabally boasting an exceptional 86.4 defensive rating. However, the backcourt formed by Sami Whitcomb (96.1) and Monique Akoa Makani (92.4) can be circled as vulnerable.

The Lynx have their share of scoring guards in Kayla McBride (15.0 PPG) and Courtney Williams (14.8 PPG). McBride has appeared in only one game thus far, but made three of six threes in her debut. Last season, Williams shot 6.6 three-pointers per contest while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc.

Instead of Williams' prop, I prefer leaning into McBride's points as she can mostly avoid attacking the Mercury's solid defensive frontcourt. After averaging 15.0 PPG in 2024 and debuting the 2025 campaign with 15 points, give me the over for McBride.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for ANY wager on the Indiana Fever vs. Sun and/or Sparks vs. Aces WNBA games taking place on May 30th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.