MLB

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 17

In a Thursday MLB schedule that features a lot of thrilling matchups, the San Francisco Giants versus the Philadelphia Phillies is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:10 PM ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
  • Records: Marlins (8-8), Diamondbacks (10-7)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.31%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 44.69%

Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:35 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Trevor Williams
  • Records: Pirates (6-12), Nationals (7-10)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 50.63%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 49.37%

Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:40 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Bryan Woo
  • Records: Reds (9-8), Mariners (8-9)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 53.75%
  • Reds Win Probability: 46.25%

Athletics at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 PM ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. JP Sears
  • Records: White Sox (4-12), Athletics (7-10)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -146
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 50.19%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 49.81%

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 PM ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Jordan Hicks
  • Records: Phillies (10-7), Giants (12-5)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 61.59%
  • Giants Win Probability: 38.41%

Cleveland Guardians at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:35 PM ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Tanner Bibee
  • Records: Orioles (6-10), Guardians (9-7)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 51.55%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 48.45%

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSDETX and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson vs. Michael Lorenzen
  • Records: Tigers (10-8), Royals (8-10)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 62.01%
  • Royals Win Probability: 37.99%

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and Amazon Prime Video
  • Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Will Warren
  • Records: Rays (8-9), Yankees (10-7)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 51.46%
  • Yankees Win Probability: 48.54%

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Andre Pallante
  • Records: Mets (11-7), Cardinals (9-9)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 56.08%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 43.92%

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Jack Kochanowicz
  • Records: Rangers (10-7), Angels (9-7)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 55.55%
  • Angels Win Probability: 44.45%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

