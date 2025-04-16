Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 17
In a Thursday MLB schedule that features a lot of thrilling matchups, the San Francisco Giants versus the Philadelphia Phillies is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:10 PM ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Marlins (8-8), Diamondbacks (10-7)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -154
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.31%
- Marlins Win Probability: 44.69%
Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Trevor Williams
- Records: Pirates (6-12), Nationals (7-10)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 50.63%
- Nationals Win Probability: 49.37%
Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Reds (9-8), Mariners (8-9)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -126
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 53.75%
- Reds Win Probability: 46.25%
Athletics at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. JP Sears
- Records: White Sox (4-12), Athletics (7-10)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -146
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 50.19%
- Athletics Win Probability: 49.81%
San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Jordan Hicks
- Records: Phillies (10-7), Giants (12-5)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -158
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 61.59%
- Giants Win Probability: 38.41%
Cleveland Guardians at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Orioles (6-10), Guardians (9-7)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -112
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 51.55%
- Orioles Win Probability: 48.45%
Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSDETX and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Tigers (10-8), Royals (8-10)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -148
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 62.01%
- Royals Win Probability: 37.99%
New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
Game Info
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and Amazon Prime Video
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Will Warren
- Records: Rays (8-9), Yankees (10-7)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 51.46%
- Yankees Win Probability: 48.54%
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
Game Info
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Mets (11-7), Cardinals (9-9)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 56.08%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 43.92%
Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Jack Kochanowicz
- Records: Rangers (10-7), Angels (9-7)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 55.55%
- Angels Win Probability: 44.45%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.