Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 17

In a Thursday MLB schedule that features a lot of thrilling matchups, the San Francisco Giants versus the Philadelphia Phillies is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and ARID

FDSFL and ARID Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Edward Cabrera vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Marlins (8-8), Diamondbacks (10-7)

Marlins (8-8), Diamondbacks (10-7) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 55.31%

55.31% Marlins Win Probability: 44.69%

Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MASN

SportsNet PT and MASN Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Trevor Williams

Andrew Heaney vs. Trevor Williams Records: Pirates (6-12), Nationals (7-10)

Pirates (6-12), Nationals (7-10) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 50.63%

50.63% Nationals Win Probability: 49.37%

Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and ROOT Sports NW

FDSOH and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Bryan Woo

Brady Singer vs. Bryan Woo Records: Reds (9-8), Mariners (8-9)

Reds (9-8), Mariners (8-9) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Reds Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 53.75%

53.75% Reds Win Probability: 46.25%

Athletics at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-CA

CHSN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. JP Sears

Davis Martin vs. JP Sears Records: White Sox (4-12), Athletics (7-10)

White Sox (4-12), Athletics (7-10) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 50.19%

50.19% Athletics Win Probability: 49.81%

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and NBCS-BA

NBCS-PH+ and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Jordan Hicks

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Jordan Hicks Records: Phillies (10-7), Giants (12-5)

Phillies (10-7), Giants (12-5) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Giants Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 61.59%

61.59% Giants Win Probability: 38.41%

Cleveland Guardians at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and CLEG

MASN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Tanner Bibee

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Orioles (6-10), Guardians (9-7)

Orioles (6-10), Guardians (9-7) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 51.55%

51.55% Orioles Win Probability: 48.45%

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, FDSDETX and FDSKC

Fox Sports 1, FDSDETX and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson vs. Michael Lorenzen

Reese Olson vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Tigers (10-8), Royals (8-10)

Tigers (10-8), Royals (8-10) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Royals Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 62.01%

62.01% Royals Win Probability: 37.99%

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Game Info

When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and Amazon Prime Video

FDSSUN and Amazon Prime Video Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Will Warren

Taj Bradley vs. Will Warren Records: Rays (8-9), Yankees (10-7)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 51.46%

51.46% Yankees Win Probability: 48.54%

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

Game Info

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and FDSMW

SNY and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Andre Pallante

David Peterson vs. Andre Pallante Records: Mets (11-7), Cardinals (9-9)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 56.08%

56.08% Cardinals Win Probability: 43.92%

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and FDSW

RSN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Kumar Rocker vs. Jack Kochanowicz Records: Rangers (10-7), Angels (9-7)

Rangers (10-7), Angels (9-7) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Angels Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 55.55%

55.55% Angels Win Probability: 44.45%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.