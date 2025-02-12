Missouri vs Oklahoma Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

The No. 21 Missouri Tigers (17-6, 6-4 SEC) host the Oklahoma Sooners (16-7, 3-7 SEC) in SEC action at Mizzou Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Missouri vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Arena: Mizzou Arena

Missouri vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Missouri win (77.6%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Missouri-Oklahoma spread (Missouri -8.5) or total (150.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Missouri vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Missouri has put together a 13-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma has compiled an 11-12-0 record against the spread this year.

Missouri and Oklahoma cover the same percentage of spreads this season (33.3%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Tigers as favorites by 8.5 or more and Sooners as underdogs by 8.5 or more).

In home games, the Tigers sport a worse record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-2-0).

This season, the Sooners are 5-8-0 at home against the spread (.385 winning percentage). On the road, they are 2-3-0 ATS (.400).

Missouri is 8-2-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Oklahoma is 4-6-0 against the spread in SEC action this year.

Missouri vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Missouri has been the moneyline favorite in 12 games this season and has come away with the win 11 times (91.7%) in those contests.

The Tigers have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -385 or better on the moneyline.

Oklahoma has won four of the nine games it was the moneyline underdog this season (44.4%).

The Sooners have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +300 or longer without winning.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Missouri has a 79.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Missouri vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Missouri outscores opponents by 13.2 points per game (scoring 82.4 per game to rank 23rd in college basketball while allowing 69.2 per outing to rank 97th in college basketball) and has a +304 scoring differential overall.

Tamar Bates is 384th in the country with a team-high 13.8 points per game.

Oklahoma outscores opponents by 6.8 points per game (posting 78.5 points per game, 76th in college basketball, and allowing 71.7 per outing, 186th in college basketball) and has a +158 scoring differential.

Oklahoma's leading scorer, Jalon Moore, ranks 83rd in the country, putting up 17.7 points per game.

The Tigers pull down 31.8 rebounds per game (202nd in college basketball) while conceding 30.0 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

Josh Gray tops the Tigers with 5.3 rebounds per game (508th in college basketball play).

The Sooners lose the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. They record 29.0 rebounds per game, 329th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.3.

Moore leads the team with 5.7 rebounds per game (380th in college basketball).

Missouri ranks 15th in college basketball with 105.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 88th in college basketball defensively with 88.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Sooners score 101.7 points per 100 possessions (51st in college basketball), while giving up 92.8 points per 100 possessions (182nd in college basketball).

