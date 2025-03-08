Missouri vs Kentucky Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The Missouri Tigers (21-9, 10-7 SEC) will host the Kentucky Wildcats (20-10, 9-8 SEC) after winning three straight home games.

Missouri vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Arena: Mizzou Arena

Missouri vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Missouri win (70.9%)

Before you place a wager on Missouri-Kentucky matchup (in which Missouri is a 5.5-point favorite and the total is set at 168.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Missouri vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Missouri is 17-12-0 ATS this season.

Kentucky has put together a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Missouri covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's less often than Kentucky covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (66.7%).

Against the spread, the Tigers have played better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 18 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

The Wildcats have performed better against the spread at home (10-8-0) than on the road (3-6-0) this year.

Missouri's record against the spread in conference play is 12-5-0.

Against the spread in SEC play, Kentucky is 9-8-0 this season.

Missouri vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Missouri has been the moneyline favorite in 19 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (78.9%) in those contests.

The Tigers have yet to lose in 12 games when named as moneyline favorite of -205 or better.

Kentucky has compiled a 5-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.6% of those games).

The Wildcats have a record of 4-3 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer (57.1%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Missouri has a 67.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Missouri vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Missouri outscores opponents by 12 points per game (scoring 84.6 per game to rank seventh in college basketball while allowing 72.6 per contest to rank 202nd in college basketball) and has a +360 scoring differential overall.

Missouri's leading scorer, Caleb Grill, is 324th in college basketball scoring 14.4 points per game.

Kentucky's +265 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 85.6 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 76.8 per contest (310th in college basketball).

Otega Oweh's team-leading 16 points per game rank him 187th in the nation.

The 31.1 rebounds per game the Tigers average rank 233rd in college basketball, and are 1.5 more than the 29.6 their opponents grab per contest.

Josh Gray paces the Tigers with 5.1 rebounds per game (574th in college basketball play).

The 34.8 rebounds per game the Wildcats accumulate rank 46th in the country, 3.2 more than the 31.6 their opponents collect.

Amari Williams is 41st in the nation with 8.7 rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats.

Missouri's 107.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank eighth in college basketball, and the 92.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 153rd in college basketball.

The Wildcats rank 11th in college basketball averaging 106.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 228th, allowing 95.1 points per 100 possessions.

