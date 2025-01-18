Mississippi State vs Ole Miss Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

The Ole Miss Rebels (15-2, 4-0 SEC) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2 SEC) on January 18, 2025 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mississippi State win (54.9%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Mississippi State (-5.5) versus Ole Miss on Saturday. The over/under is set at 145.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has put together a 9-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Ole Miss has compiled a 12-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Mississippi State (6-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (46.2%) than Ole Miss (1-0) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Bulldogs sport a worse record against the spread at home (4-4-0) than they do in road games (3-1-0).

Against the spread, the Rebels have had better results away (3-1-0) than at home (5-4-0).

Mississippi State has won twice against the spread in conference action this year.

Ole Miss has four wins against the spread in four SEC games this year.

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mississippi State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 15 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (86.7%) in those games.

This year, the Bulldogs have won nine of 10 games when listed as at least -255 or better on the moneyline.

Ole Miss has been the moneyline underdog six total times this season. Ole Miss has gone 4-2 in those games.

The Rebels have played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Mississippi State has a 71.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Mississippi State outscores opponents by 13.3 points per game (scoring 82.8 per game to rank 30th in college basketball while giving up 69.5 per outing to rank 118th in college basketball) and has a +227 scoring differential overall.

Josh Hubbard's team-leading 17.0 points per game ranks 108th in college basketball.

Ole Miss is outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game, with a +240 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.7 points per game (91st in college basketball) and allows 64.6 per contest (31st in college basketball).

Sean Pedulla is 378th in college basketball with a team-leading 13.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 5.3 boards on average. They collect 36.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 23rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.5 per contest.

KeShawn Murphy is 117th in college basketball play with 7.5 rebounds per game to lead the Bulldogs.

The Rebels grab 31.9 rebounds per game (226th in college basketball), compared to the 31.5 of their opponents.

Malik Dia is 231st in the nation with 6.5 rebounds per game, leading the Rebels.

Mississippi State ranks 41st in college basketball by averaging 103.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 74th in college basketball, allowing 87.0 points per 100 possessions.

The Rebels average 101.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (65th in college basketball), and concede 83.4 points per 100 possessions (24th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!