Mississippi State vs LSU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

SEC action on Saturday will see the the No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-9, 7-8 SEC) host the LSU Tigers (14-14, 3-12 SEC) at Humphrey Coliseum, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Mississippi State vs. LSU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Take a look at some betting insights for Mississippi State (-11.5) versus LSU on Saturday. The total has been set at 149.5 points for this game.

Mississippi State vs. LSU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has compiled a 12-16-0 record against the spread this season.

LSU has covered 14 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.

Mississippi State (3-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 11.5 points or more this season (50%) than LSU (2-1) does as an 11.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

The Bulldogs sport a worse record against the spread when playing at home (5-8-0) than they do in away games (5-5-0).

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .529 (9-8-0). Away, it is .500 (4-4-0).

Mississippi State has covered the spread five times in 15 conference games.

LSU has beaten the spread seven times in 15 SEC games.

Mississippi State vs. LSU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mississippi State has won in 16, or 72.7%, of the 22 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Bulldogs have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -800 or better.

LSU has been the moneyline underdog 18 total times this season. LSU has gone 4-14 in those games.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +540 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Mississippi State has a 88.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Mississippi State vs. LSU Head-to-Head Comparison

Mississippi State averages 79.0 points per game (59th in college basketball) while allowing 73.3 per outing (222nd in college basketball). It has a +162 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Mississippi State's leading scorer, Josh Hubbard, ranks 70th in the nation averaging 17.9 points per game.

LSU is outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game, with a +94 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.6 points per game (132nd in college basketball) and allows 72.2 per outing (193rd in college basketball).

Camryn Carter is 133rd in the country with a team-leading 16.7 points per game.

The 35.9 rebounds per game the Bulldogs average rank 24th in the nation, and are 3.5 more than the 32.4 their opponents collect per outing.

KeShawn Murphy paces the team with 7.6 rebounds per game (96th in college basketball play).

The 33.1 rebounds per game the Tigers accumulate rank 116th in the country. Their opponents grab 33.9.

Corey Chest is 219th in the country with 6.6 rebounds per game, leading the Tigers.

Mississippi State ranks 101st in college basketball with 98.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 143rd in college basketball defensively with 91.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Tigers' 93.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 234th in college basketball, and the 89.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 95th in college basketball.

