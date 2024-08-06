2024 Mississippi State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

So far this season, the Mississippi State Bulldogs have put up a record of 1-1. Below, you can check out their full 2024 schedule and results.

Mississippi State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Eastern Kentucky Aug. 31 W 56-7 Bulldogs (-26.5) 60.5 2 @ Arizona State Sept. 7 L 30-23 Sun Devils (-5.5) 58.5 3 Toledo Sept. 14 - Bulldogs (-9.5) 56.5 4 Florida Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Texas Sept. 28 - - - 7 @ Georgia Oct. 12 - - - 8 Texas A&M Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Mississippi State Last Game

The Bulldogs go into their next matchup after losing 30-23 to the Arizona State Sun Devils in their last outing on Sept. 7. Blake Shapen had 268 yards on 18-of-28 passing (64.3%) for the Bulldogs in that matchup against the Sun Devils, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. In the ground game, Keyvone Lee took nine carries for 35 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding two receptions for 11 yards in the passing game. Kevin Coleman Jr. led the receiving charge against the Sun Devils, hauling in four passes for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Mississippi State Betting Insights

Mississippi State has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

