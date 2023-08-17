FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
NCAAF

2023 Mississippi State Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Mississippi State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:00 AM

So far this season, the Mississippi State Bulldogs have posted a record of 3-3. Below, you can see their full 2023 schedule and results.

Mississippi State 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1SE LouisianaSeptember 2W 48-7Bulldogs (-31.5)59.5
2ArizonaSeptember 9W 31-24Bulldogs (-9.5)59.5
3LSUSeptember 16L 41-14Tigers (-9.5)54.5
4@ South CarolinaSeptember 23L 37-30Gamecocks (-6.5)46.5
5AlabamaSeptember 30L 40-17Crimson Tide (-16.5)45.5
6Western MichiganOctober 7W 41-28Bulldogs (-22.5)55.5
8@ ArkansasOctober 21---
Mississippi State Last Game

The Bulldogs went head to head against the Western Michigan Broncos in their last outing, winning 41-28. Will Rogers had 189 yards on 16-of-22 passing (72.7%) for the Bulldogs in that matchup against the Broncos, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. In the running game, Seth Davis totaled 65 rushing yards on 10 carries (6.5 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. He added two catches for zero yards. Freddie Roberson led the receiving charge against the Broncos, hauling in five passes for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Mississippi State Betting Insights

  • Mississippi State has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
  • The Bulldogs have won all three of the games they have been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

