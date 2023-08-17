2023 Mississippi State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:00 AM

So far this season, the Mississippi State Bulldogs have posted a record of 3-3. Below, you can see their full 2023 schedule and results.

Mississippi State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 SE Louisiana September 2 W 48-7 Bulldogs (-31.5) 59.5 2 Arizona September 9 W 31-24 Bulldogs (-9.5) 59.5 3 LSU September 16 L 41-14 Tigers (-9.5) 54.5 4 @ South Carolina September 23 L 37-30 Gamecocks (-6.5) 46.5 5 Alabama September 30 L 40-17 Crimson Tide (-16.5) 45.5 6 Western Michigan October 7 W 41-28 Bulldogs (-22.5) 55.5 8 @ Arkansas October 21 - - - View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Mississippi State Last Game

The Bulldogs went head to head against the Western Michigan Broncos in their last outing, winning 41-28. Will Rogers had 189 yards on 16-of-22 passing (72.7%) for the Bulldogs in that matchup against the Broncos, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. In the running game, Seth Davis totaled 65 rushing yards on 10 carries (6.5 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. He added two catches for zero yards. Freddie Roberson led the receiving charge against the Broncos, hauling in five passes for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Mississippi State Betting Insights

Mississippi State has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Bulldogs have won all three of the games they have been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Check out more analysis about Mississippi State on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on FanDuel today!