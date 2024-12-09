FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Minnesota vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Duke's Mayo Bowl 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Minnesota vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Duke's Mayo Bowl 2024

The college football schedule on Friday includes the Minnesota Golden Gophers facing the Virginia Tech Hokies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota vs Virginia Tech Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Minnesota: (-166) | Virginia Tech: (+138)
  • Spread: Minnesota: -3.5 (-110) | Virginia Tech: +3.5 (-110)
  • Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Minnesota vs Virginia Tech Betting Trends

  • Minnesota has eight wins in 12 games against the spread this year.
  • This season, Minnesota is 3-2 as 3.5-point or better favorites.
  • Minnesota has played 12 games this season, and six of them have hit the over.
  • Virginia Tech has beaten the spread six times in 11 games.
  • Virginia Tech has won once ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • Of 11 Virginia Tech games so far this year, seven have gone over the total.

Minnesota vs Virginia Tech Point Spread

Virginia Tech is a 3.5-point underdog against Minnesota. Virginia Tech is -110 to cover the spread, and Minnesota is -110.

Minnesota vs Virginia Tech Over/Under

Minnesota versus Virginia Tech on Jan. 3 has an over/under of 42.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Minnesota vs Virginia Tech Moneyline

The Minnesota vs Virginia Tech moneyline has Minnesota as a -166 favorite, while Virginia Tech is a +138 underdog.

Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Minnesota26.37917.51043.612
Virginia Tech29.75222.84150.112

Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • Game day: Friday, January 3, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup