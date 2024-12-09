Minnesota vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Duke's Mayo Bowl 2024

The college football schedule on Friday includes the Minnesota Golden Gophers facing the Virginia Tech Hokies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota vs Virginia Tech Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Minnesota: (-166) | Virginia Tech: (+138)

Minnesota: (-166) | Virginia Tech: (+138) Spread: Minnesota: -3.5 (-110) | Virginia Tech: +3.5 (-110)

Minnesota: -3.5 (-110) | Virginia Tech: +3.5 (-110) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Minnesota vs Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Minnesota has eight wins in 12 games against the spread this year.

This season, Minnesota is 3-2 as 3.5-point or better favorites.

Minnesota has played 12 games this season, and six of them have hit the over.

Virginia Tech has beaten the spread six times in 11 games.

Virginia Tech has won once ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.

Of 11 Virginia Tech games so far this year, seven have gone over the total.

Minnesota vs Virginia Tech Point Spread

Virginia Tech is a 3.5-point underdog against Minnesota. Virginia Tech is -110 to cover the spread, and Minnesota is -110.

Minnesota vs Virginia Tech Over/Under

Minnesota versus Virginia Tech on Jan. 3 has an over/under of 42.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Minnesota vs Virginia Tech Moneyline

The Minnesota vs Virginia Tech moneyline has Minnesota as a -166 favorite, while Virginia Tech is a +138 underdog.

Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Minnesota 26.3 79 17.5 10 43.6 12 Virginia Tech 29.7 52 22.8 41 50.1 12

Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Game day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech analysis on FanDuel Research.