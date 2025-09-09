Mike Evans Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Houston Texans -- whose passing defense was ranked sixth in the NFL last season (201.0 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Mike Evans Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans Game Date: September 15, 2025

September 15, 2025 Game Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.90

40.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Evans 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 55th overall and seventh at his position, Evans picked up 166.4 fantasy points (11.9 per game) in 2024.

Evans accumulated 5.1 fantasy points in his one game so far this year. He had 51 yards receiving, on five catches (eight targets), and zero touchdowns.

Evans picked up 27.9 fantasy points -- nine catches, 159 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers, which was his best game last season.

In his second-best performance last year, Evans picked up 21.7 fantasy points -- via eight receptions, 97 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers.

In Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, Evans finished with a season-low 1.7 fantasy points, via this stat line: two receptions, 17 yards, on three targets.

In his second-worst game of the year, Evans ended up with 3.4 fantasy points -- two receptions, 34 yards, on six targets -- in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints.

Texans Defensive Performance

Last season, Houston allowed only one quarterback to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Texans surrendered at least one passing TD to 16 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Houston allowed two or more passing touchdowns to 10 opposing QBs.

Last season, the Texans allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Houston allowed over 100 receiving yards to only three players last season.

The Texans allowed 30 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Houston last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run D, the Texans allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.

In terms of run defense, Houston gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players last season.

In the running game, no player ran for multiple touchdowns versus the Texans last season.

