Mike Evans Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Carolina Panthers and their 10th-ranked passing defense (210.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Evans vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 72.36

72.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.72

Projections provided by numberFire

Evans Fantasy Performance

Evans is the 13th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 72nd overall, as he has tallied 135.8 total fantasy points (11.3 per game).

In his last three games, Evans has compiled 297 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 18 catches (24 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 41.7 (13.9 per game) during that stretch.

Evans has compiled 483 receiving yards and three scores on 31 catches (42 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 66.3 points (13.3 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Evans' fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, when he compiled 27.9 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in nine balls (on 11 targets) for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Mike Evans let down his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, when he mustered only 1.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs this year.

Carolina has allowed nine players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed four players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Carolina has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

A total of 25 players have caught a TD pass against the Panthers this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Carolina this year.

Eight players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has given up at least one rushing TD to 18 players this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

