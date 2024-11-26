Mike Evans Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Carolina Panthers and their 24th-ranked pass defense (226.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

With Evans' next game versus the Panthers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Evans vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.76

68.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.63

Projections provided by numberFire

Evans Fantasy Performance

With 76.3 fantasy points this season (9.5 per game), Evans is the 33rd-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 127th among all players.

In his last three games, Evans has ammassed 127 receiving yards and one touchdown on eight catches (15 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 18.7 (6.2 per game) during that stretch.

Evans has caught 21 balls (on 36 targets) for 283 yards and four touchdowns in his last five games, good for 52.3 fantasy points (10.5 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Evans' fantasy campaign was a Week 5 performance versus the Atlanta Falcons, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 18.2 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught five balls (on seven targets) for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Mike Evans stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, catching two passes on three targets for 17 yards (1.7 fantasy points).

Panthers Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Carolina has allowed at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least three passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this year.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

Four players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players this year.

The Panthers have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

