Mike Evans 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the San Francisco 49ers' Mike Evans was 76th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 54.8. Heading into 2026, he is the 28th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Mike Evans Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Evans' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 33.2 281 92 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 133.7 69 14

Mike Evans 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Evans finished with 13.2 fantasy points -- six receptions, 132 yards. That was in Week 15 versus the Atlanta Falcons. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 5.1 8 5 51 0 Week 2 @Texans 5.6 11 5 56 0 Week 3 Jets 9.3 8 4 33 1 Week 7 @Lions 0.0 4 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 13.2 12 6 132 0 Week 16 @Panthers 9.1 9 5 31 1 Week 17 @Dolphins 9.1 7 3 31 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Mike Evans vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers ran 54.4% passing plays and 45.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Evans' 2025 receiving figures stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Mike Evans 61 30 368 3 8 Christian McCaffrey 129 102 924 7 25 Deebo Samuel 99 72 727 5 11 George Kittle 69 57 628 7 12

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