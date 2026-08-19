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Mike Evans 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Mike Evans 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the San Francisco 49ers' Mike Evans was 76th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 54.8. Heading into 2026, he is the 28th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Mike Evans Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Evans' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points33.228192
2026 Projected Fantasy Points133.76914

Mike Evans 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Evans finished with 13.2 fantasy points -- six receptions, 132 yards. That was in Week 15 versus the Atlanta Falcons. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Falcons5.185510
Week 2@Texans5.6115560
Week 3Jets9.384331
Week 7@Lions0.04000
Week 15Falcons13.21261320
Week 16@Panthers9.195311
Week 17@Dolphins9.173311

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Mike Evans vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers ran 54.4% passing plays and 45.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Evans' 2025 receiving figures stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Mike Evans613036838
Christian McCaffrey129102924725
Deebo Samuel9972727511
George Kittle6957628712

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