Mike Evans 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the San Francisco 49ers' Mike Evans was 76th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 54.8. Heading into 2026, he is the 28th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
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Mike Evans Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Evans' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|33.2
|281
|92
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|133.7
|69
|14
Mike Evans 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Evans finished with 13.2 fantasy points -- six receptions, 132 yards. That was in Week 15 versus the Atlanta Falcons. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|5.1
|8
|5
|51
|0
|Week 2
|@Texans
|5.6
|11
|5
|56
|0
|Week 3
|Jets
|9.3
|8
|4
|33
|1
|Week 7
|@Lions
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|13.2
|12
|6
|132
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|9.1
|9
|5
|31
|1
|Week 17
|@Dolphins
|9.1
|7
|3
|31
|1
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Mike Evans vs. Other 49ers Receivers
The 49ers ran 54.4% passing plays and 45.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Evans' 2025 receiving figures stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Mike Evans
|61
|30
|368
|3
|8
|Christian McCaffrey
|129
|102
|924
|7
|25
|Deebo Samuel
|99
|72
|727
|5
|11
|George Kittle
|69
|57
|628
|7
|12
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