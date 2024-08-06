2024 Middle Tennessee Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders' 2024 record sits at 1-1. See their full schedule and results in the article below.

Middle Tennessee 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Tennessee Tech Aug. 31 W 32-25 - - 2 @ Ole Miss Sept. 7 L 52-3 Rebels (-42.5) 61.5 3 Western Kentucky Sept. 14 - Hilltoppers (-7.5) 54.5 4 Duke Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Memphis Sept. 28 - - - 7 @ Louisiana Tech Oct. 10 - - - 8 Kennesaw State Oct. 15 - - - View Full Table

Middle Tennessee Last Game

The Blue Raiders go into their next matchup after losing 52-3 to the Ole Miss Rebels in their last outing on Sept. 7. Nicholas Vattiato had 209 yards on 21-of-33 passing (63.6%) for the Blue Raiders in that matchup against the Rebels, with no touchdowns and one pick. On the ground, Terry Wilkins ran for 19 yards on seven carries (2.7 yards per carry), adding one reception for -5 yards. Holden Willis reeled in seven balls for 94 yards (averaging 13.4 per catch) against the Rebels.

Middle Tennessee Betting Insights

This is the first game this season Middle Tennessee is the moneyline favorite.

