Michigan vs Purdue Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 11

The Michigan Wolverines (18-5, 10-2 Big Ten) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Purdue Boilermakers (19-5, 11-2 Big Ten) on February 11, 2025. The Boilermakers have also won four games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Purdue Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Purdue Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (63.7%)

Before placing a bet on Tuesday's Michigan-Purdue spread (Michigan -1.5) or total (150.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Michigan vs. Purdue: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has put together a 10-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Purdue has compiled a 14-10-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Purdue is 2-3 against the spread compared to the 8-11 ATS record Michigan puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

When playing at home, the Wolverines own a better record against the spread (5-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (3-4-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Boilermakers have a lower winning percentage at home (.615, 8-5-0 record) than on the road (.714, 5-2-0).

Michigan's record against the spread in conference action is 3-8-0.

Purdue is 10-3-0 against the spread in Big Ten games this year.

Michigan vs. Purdue: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has come away with 15 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Wolverines have a win-loss record of 15-3 when favored by -130 or better by bookmakers this year.

Purdue has compiled a 2-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, the Boilermakers have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 56.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Michigan vs. Purdue Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan has a +260 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.3 points per game. It is putting up 81.7 points per game to rank 26th in college basketball and is allowing 70.4 per contest to rank 144th in college basketball.

Vladislav Goldin's 15.7 points per game lead Michigan and are 191st in the nation.

Purdue's +242 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.7 points per game (75th in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per outing (85th in college basketball).

Purdue's leading scorer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, is 39th in the nation, averaging 18.9 points per game.

The Wolverines win the rebound battle by an average of 6.6 boards. They are collecting 35 rebounds per game (52nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.4 per contest.

Danny Wolf leads the Wolverines with 10 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball action).

The Boilermakers win the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. They record 30.4 rebounds per game, 285th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.9.

Kaufman-Renn leads the Boilermakers with 6.4 rebounds per game (252nd in college basketball).

Michigan ranks 63rd in college basketball by averaging 101.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 48th in college basketball, allowing 87.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Boilermakers record 104.6 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball), while giving up 91.2 points per 100 possessions (144th in college basketball).

