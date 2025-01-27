Michigan vs Penn State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

The Michigan Wolverines (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) aim to continue a nine-game home win streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten) on January 27, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Game time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Penn State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (77.9%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Michigan (-8.5) versus Penn State on Monday. The total has been set at 159.5 points for this game.

Michigan vs. Penn State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has put together a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Penn State is 10-10-0 ATS this year.

Michigan (5-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (55.6%) than Penn State (1-1) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Wolverines have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (5-3-0) than they have in road affairs (3-2-0).

The Nittany Lions have the same winning percentage against the spread (.500) at home (6-6-0 record) and away (2-2-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference games, Michigan is 3-4-0 this season.

Against the spread in Big Ten play, Penn State is 5-4-0 this season.

Michigan vs. Penn State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been the moneyline favorite in 15 games this season and has come away with the win 11 times (73.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Wolverines have won eight of nine games when listed as at least -429 or better on the moneyline.

Penn State has been the underdog on the moneyline a total of five times this season, and it has lost all of those games.

The Nittany Lions have played as a moneyline underdog of +330 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 81.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan vs. Penn State Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan's +246 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.5 points per game (20th in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per contest (154th in college basketball).

Vladislav Goldin's team-leading 16.3 points per game ranks 145th in the country.

Penn State's +236 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.8 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 72.0 per contest (197th in college basketball).

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is 331st in college basketball with a team-leading 14.3 points per game.

The Wolverines are 44th in college basketball at 35.6 rebounds per game. That's 7.7 more than the 27.9 their opponents average.

Danny Wolf's 9.8 rebounds per game lead the Wolverines and rank 18th in college basketball action.

The 32.2 rebounds per game the Nittany Lions accumulate rank 192nd in college basketball, 1.4 more than the 30.8 their opponents grab.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser's 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Nittany Lions and rank 267th in the country.

Michigan scores 102.5 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball), while allowing 86.6 points per 100 possessions (56th in college basketball).

The Nittany Lions rank 33rd in college basketball with 103.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 111th defensively with 89.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

