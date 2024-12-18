Michigan vs Oklahoma Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 18

The Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will look to continue a 10-game win streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (8-2) on December 18, 2024 at Spectrum Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Michigan vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oklahoma win (75.1%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Wednesday's Michigan-Oklahoma spread (Michigan -2.5) or over/under (151.5 points).

Michigan vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Oklahoma covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Michigan covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (62.5%).

The Wolverines did a better job covering the spread in home games (5-10-0) last season than they did in road games (2-9-0).

Last year, the Sooners were 9-9-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, they were 3-6-0 ATS (.333).

Michigan vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in nine games this year and has walked away with the win seven times (77.8%) in those games.

The Wolverines have a win-loss record of 7-1 when favored by -137 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Oklahoma has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Sooners have played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer in only two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 57.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Michigan vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan's +148 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.5 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 65.7 per outing (57th in college basketball).

Vladislav Goldin's team-leading 12.5 points per game ranks 551st in college basketball.

Oklahoma has a +156 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.6 points per game. It is putting up 81.5 points per game, 65th in college basketball, and is giving up 65.9 per contest to rank 61st in college basketball.

Jalon Moore is ranked 84th in the nation with a team-leading 17.5 points per game.

The 33.6 rebounds per game the Wolverines average rank 154th in college basketball, and are 5.1 more than the 28.5 their opponents grab per outing.

Danny Wolf paces the team with 9.9 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball play).

The 31 rebounds per game the Sooners accumulate rank 278th in the nation, 1.5 more than the 29.5 their opponents pull down.

Sam Godwin's 7.1 rebounds per game lead the Sooners and rank 156th in the nation.

Michigan ranks 125th in college basketball by averaging 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 18th in college basketball, allowing 80.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Sooners' 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 35th in college basketball, and the 84.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 62nd in college basketball.

