Michigan vs Maryland Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

The No. 17 Michigan Wolverines (22-7, 14-4 Big Ten) host the No. 13 Maryland Terrapins (22-7, 12-6 Big Ten) in Big Ten play at Crisler Center, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Maryland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Maryland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (59.2%)

Before you decide to wager on Michigan-Maryland contest (in which Michigan is a 1.5-point favorite and the total is set at 153.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Wednesday's game.

Michigan vs. Maryland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has compiled a 12-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Maryland has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Michigan (9-15) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (37.5%) than Maryland (3-2) does as the underdog (60%).

The Wolverines have done a better job covering the spread on the road (5-4-0) than they have at home (5-9-0).

The Terrapins' winning percentage against the spread at home is .611 (11-7-0). Away, it is .333 (3-6-0).

Michigan is 5-12-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Maryland is 9-9-0 against the spread in Big Ten games this season.

Michigan vs. Maryland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 24 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (75%) in those games.

The Wolverines have a win-loss record of 17-5 when favored by -128 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Maryland has won two of the five games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (40%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, the Terrapins have a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan has a 56.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Michigan vs. Maryland Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan has a +237 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. It is putting up 79.6 points per game to rank 51st in college basketball and is giving up 71.4 per outing to rank 161st in college basketball.

Vladislav Goldin's 16.1 points per game lead Michigan and rank 180th in the country.

Maryland puts up 82.1 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.9 per outing (47th in college basketball). It has a +443 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Derik Queen leads Maryland, recording 15.9 points per game (193rd in college basketball).

The Wolverines are 46th in the nation at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.6 more than the 29.2 their opponents average.

Danny Wolf tops the team with 9.7 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball action).

The 34.5 rebounds per game the Terrapins accumulate rank 54th in the nation, 4.5 more than the 30 their opponents grab.

Julian Reese's 9.4 rebounds per game lead the Terrapins and rank 21st in the country.

Michigan's 98.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 109th in college basketball, and the 88.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 62nd in college basketball.

The Terrapins rank 25th in college basketball with 104.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 15th defensively with 84.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

