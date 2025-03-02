Michigan State vs Wisconsin Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

The Wisconsin Badgers (22-6, 12-5 Big Ten) will visit the Michigan State Spartans (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) after winning three straight road games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Game time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (66.5%)

Michigan State is a 4.5-point favorite against Wisconsin on Sunday and the total has been set at 146.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the outing.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has compiled an 18-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Wisconsin has compiled an 18-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Michigan State covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 68.8% of the time. That's more often than Wisconsin covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (60%).

The Spartans have done a better job covering the spread on the road (6-2-0) than they have at home (8-6-0).

Against the spread, the Badgers have had better results away (7-2-0) than at home (8-8-0).

Michigan State has 12 wins against the spread in 17 conference games this year.

Wisconsin has beaten the spread 13 times in 17 Big Ten games.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 21 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (85.7%) in those games.

The Spartans have a mark of 15-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -196 or better on the moneyline.

Wisconsin is 4-4 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

The Badgers have a record of 1-3 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer (25%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan State has a 66.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State has a +320 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.4 points per game. It is putting up 78.2 points per game to rank 72nd in college basketball and is allowing 66.8 per outing to rank 47th in college basketball.

Jaden Akins' team-leading 12.7 points per game ranks 573rd in college basketball.

Wisconsin's +318 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.9 points per game (24th in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per contest (136th in college basketball).

John Tonje's 19.5 points per game leads Wisconsin and ranks 26th in the country.

The Spartans prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 9.2 boards. They are recording 36.7 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.5 per contest.

Jaxon Kohler averages 7.6 rebounds per game (ranking 95th in college basketball) to lead the Spartans.

The Badgers win the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. They collect 32.8 rebounds per game, 136th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.1.

Nolan Winter averages 5.7 rebounds per game (389th in college basketball) to lead the Badgers.

Michigan State averages 100.7 points per 100 possessions (67th in college basketball), while giving up 86 points per 100 possessions (26th in college basketball).

The Badgers record 106.9 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball), while conceding 92 points per 100 possessions (148th in college basketball).

