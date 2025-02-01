Michigan State vs USC Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

The Michigan State Spartans (18-2, 9-0 Big Ten) aim to build on a 13-game win streak when they visit the USC Trojans (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) on February 1, 2025 at Galen Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. USC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Galen Center

Michigan State vs. USC Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (67.1%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Michigan State-USC spread (Michigan State -4.5) or total (149.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Michigan State vs. USC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State is 13-7-0 ATS this season.

USC has put together an 8-12-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, USC is 3-5 against the spread compared to the 10-4 ATS record Michigan State racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

In home games last season, the Spartans had a better record against the spread (11-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (4-6-0).

The Trojans have performed better against the spread on the road (3-1-0) than at home (5-9-0) this year.

Michigan State is 7-2-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

USC has four wins against the spread in nine Big Ten games this season.

Michigan State vs. USC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (94.1%) in those games.

The Spartans have not lost in 14 games this year when favored by -188 or better on the moneyline.

USC has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-6).

The Trojans have a 2-5 record (winning just 28.6% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +155 or longer.

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 65.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. USC Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State is outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game with a +281 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.3 points per game (39th in college basketball) and gives up 67.2 per outing (61st in college basketball).

Jaden's 13.6 points per game lead Michigan State and are 415th in the nation.

USC is outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game, with a +84 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77 points per game (111th in college basketball) and gives up 72.8 per outing (227th in college basketball).

Desmond Claude paces USC, putting up 16.1 points per game (164th in college basketball).

The 37.5 rebounds per game the Spartans average rank ninth in the country, and are 9.7 more than the 27.8 their opponents record per contest.

Jaxon Kohler tops the team with 7.6 rebounds per game (104th in college basketball play).

The Trojans average 29.2 rebounds per game (327th in college basketball), compared to the 28.4 of their opponents.

Saint Thomas averages 6.1 rebounds per game (302nd in college basketball) to lead the Trojans.

Michigan State averages 102.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (45th in college basketball), and gives up 84.7 points per 100 possessions (28th in college basketball).

The Trojans' 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 74th in college basketball, and the 95.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 261st in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!