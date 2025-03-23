Michigan State vs New Mexico Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 10 seed New Mexico Lobos (27-7) are ready for their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans (28-6) on Sunday at 8:40 p.m. ET. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the South Region bracket.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. New Mexico Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Sunday, March 23, 2025 Game time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Arena

Michigan State vs. New Mexico Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (61.5%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Michigan State (-7.5) versus New Mexico on Sunday. The over/under is set at 148.5 points for this game.

Michigan State vs. New Mexico: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has won 23 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

New Mexico has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Michigan State covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 64.3% of the time. That's more often than New Mexico covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Spartans own a worse record against the spread in home games (10-6-0) than they do on the road (7-2-0).

The Lobos' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (8-8-0). Away, it is .455 (5-6-0).

Michigan State vs. New Mexico: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has come away with 23 wins in the 27 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Spartans have come away with a win 12 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -319 or shorter on the moneyline.

New Mexico has won four of the seven games it was the moneyline underdog this season (57.1%).

The Lobos have played as a moneyline underdog of +255 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan State has a 76.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Michigan State vs. New Mexico Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State averages 78.4 points per game (68th in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per outing (45th in college basketball). It has a +385 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Michigan State's leading scorer, Jaden Akins, ranks 584th in college basketball putting up 12.6 points per game.

New Mexico has a +355 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. It is putting up 81.1 points per game, 27th in college basketball, and is allowing 70.6 per outing to rank 135th in college basketball.

New Mexico's leading scorer, Donovan Dent, ranks eighth in college basketball, scoring 20.6 points per game.

The Spartans rank seventh in the nation at 37.1 rebounds per game. That's 9.1 more than the 28 their opponents average.

Jaxon Kohler is 82nd in college basketball play with 7.7 rebounds per game to lead the Spartans.

The 35.3 rebounds per game the Lobos accumulate rank 25th in the country, 4.0 more than the 31.3 their opponents collect.

Nelly Junior Joseph leads the Lobos with 11.1 rebounds per game (fourth in college basketball).

Michigan State ranks 68th in college basketball by averaging 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 21st in college basketball, allowing 86.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Lobos average 99 points per 100 possessions on offense (95th in college basketball), and concede 86.2 points per 100 possessions (23rd in college basketball).

