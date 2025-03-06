Michigan State vs Iowa Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

The Michigan State Spartans (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten) will visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-14, 6-12 Big Ten) after winning three road games in a row.

Michigan State vs. Iowa Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Michigan State vs. Iowa Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State win (66.8%)

Before placing a wager on Thursday's Michigan State-Iowa spread (Michigan State -6.5) or over/under (152.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Michigan State vs. Iowa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Iowa has put together an 11-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Michigan State (10-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than Iowa (1-6) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (14.3%).

The Spartans have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered nine times in 15 games when playing at home, and they've covered six times in eight games when playing on the road.

The Hawkeyes have performed better against the spread at home (7-10-0) than away (2-7-0) this season.

Michigan State has 13 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Iowa is 4-14-0 against the spread in Big Ten play this year.

Michigan State vs. Iowa: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been the moneyline favorite in 22 games this season and has come away with the win 19 times (86.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Spartans have been victorious 14 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 or better on the moneyline.

Iowa has won 7.7% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (1-12).

The Hawkeyes have played in five games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer without earning a win.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan State has a 73.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Michigan State vs. Iowa Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State averages 78.0 points per game (77th in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per contest (41st in college basketball). It has a +329 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Jaden Akins ranks 551st in college basketball with a team-high 12.9 points per game.

Iowa's +89 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.2 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 79.1 per contest (339th in college basketball).

Payton Sandfort is 180th in the country with a team-high 16.1 points per game.

The Spartans rank seventh in the nation at 37.1 rebounds per game. That's 9.2 more than the 27.9 their opponents average.

Jaxon Kohler is 68th in college basketball play with 7.9 rebounds per game to lead the Spartans.

The Hawkeyes grab 29.7 rebounds per game (306th in college basketball) while conceding 34.6 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 4.9 boards per game.

Sandfort averages 6.2 rebounds per game (279th in college basketball) to lead the Hawkeyes.

Michigan State ranks 79th in college basketball with 100.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in college basketball defensively with 85.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hawkeyes rank 34th in college basketball with 102.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 318th defensively with 98.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

