Michigan State vs Indiana Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 11

The Indiana Hoosiers (14-10, 5-8 Big Ten) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (19-4, 10-2 Big Ten) on February 11, 2025.

Michigan State vs. Indiana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Indiana Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (85.7%)

Before you decide to wager on Michigan State-Indiana contest (in which Michigan State is an 11.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 148.5 points), here are some betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Michigan State vs. Indiana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has put together a 14-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has covered 12 times in 24 games with a spread this year.

Michigan State covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's less often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (100%).

The Spartans have done a better job covering the spread on the road (3-2-0) than they have at home (7-5-0).

The Hoosiers have performed better against the spread at home (8-6-0) than away (3-4-0) this season.

Michigan State is 8-4-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Indiana has eight wins against the spread in 13 Big Ten games this season.

Michigan State vs. Indiana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been victorious in 17, or 89.5%, of the 19 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Spartans have been a -752 moneyline favorite on nine occasions this season and won every game.

Indiana has won two of the 11 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (18.2%).

The Hoosiers have played as a moneyline underdog of +520 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 88.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Indiana Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State outscores opponents by 12.4 points per game (scoring 79.8 per game to rank 55th in college basketball while giving up 67.4 per outing to rank 60th in college basketball) and has a +285 scoring differential overall.

Jaden leads Michigan State, scoring 13.3 points per game (458th in college basketball).

Indiana outscores opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 76.1 points per game, 126th in college basketball, and giving up 73.5 per outing, 239th in college basketball) and has a +64 scoring differential.

Oumar Ballo's 13.7 points per game paces Indiana and ranks 399th in the country.

The Spartans are ninth in college basketball at 37.3 rebounds per game. That's 9.8 more than the 27.5 their opponents average.

Jaxon Kohler's 7.8 rebounds per game lead the Spartans and rank 83rd in college basketball play.

The Hoosiers win the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. They collect 33.5 rebounds per game, 104th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.4.

Ballo averages 9.6 rebounds per game (16th in college basketball) to lead the Hoosiers.

Michigan State's 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 57th in college basketball, and the 85.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 34th in college basketball.

The Hoosiers record 96.0 points per 100 possessions (170th in college basketball), while giving up 92.6 points per 100 possessions (177th in college basketball).

