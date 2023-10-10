Michael Thomas Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints will face the Houston Texans and their 18th-ranked pass defense (226.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Thomas a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Texans? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Thomas this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Thomas vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.27

6.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.14

49.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas Fantasy Performance

With 28.4 fantasy points in 2023 (5.7 per game), Thomas is the 52nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 124th overall.

In his last three games, Thomas has tallied 168 yards and zero scores on 14 catches (22 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 16.8 fantasy points (5.6 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Thomas' fantasy campaign was last week's outburst versus the New England Patriots, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 6.5 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Michael Thomas delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (5.0 points) in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, hauling in six balls for 50 yards.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has allowed one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Houston has not allowed more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this season.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Texans this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Houston this year.

The Texans' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Houston has given up at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

The Texans have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Michael Thomas? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.