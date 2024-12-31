Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Wideout Michael Pittman Jr. has a matchup versus the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (257.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Indianapolis Colts play the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Pittman worth a look for his next game versus the Jaguars? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Pittman vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.48

57.48 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

Pittman is the 46th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 154th overall, as he has tallied 89.6 total fantasy points (6.0 per game).

In his last three games, Pittman has caught 17 balls (on 22 targets) for 186 yards and one touchdown, good for 22.6 fantasy points (7.5 per game).

Pittman has put up 36.4 fantasy points (7.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 28 passes on 36 targets for 324 yards and one touchdown.

The peak of Pittman's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the New York Giants, when he posted 16.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Michael Pittman Jr. delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (1.4 points) in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, hauling in one ball for 14 yards.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed four players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed eight players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Jaguars have given up three or more passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs this year.

A total of eight players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have given up a touchdown reception by 24 players this year.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed four players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Jacksonville has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Jaguars have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

